Snoop Dogg, Drake, B.o.B., Honored At BMI Urban Awards [Photos]

Snoop Dogg, Drake, B.o.B, Lex Luger, Universal Music Publishing Honored at BMI Urban Awards

Urban music’s top creators shared the stage August 26 at BMI’s Urban Awards at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.

The annual event celebrates the songwriters, producers and music publishers of the past year’s most-performed r&b, rap and hip-hop songs in the BMI repertoire.

The 2011 ceremony featured high-wattage star power and broke BMI records.

The incomparable Snoop Dogg was honored as a BMI Icon.

With seven songs among the most-performed, Drake accepted his first BMI Urban Songwriter of the Year crown.

At 22, B.o.B. became the youngest songwriter ever to win BMI Urban Song of the Year thanks to his “Nothin’ on You,” featuring Bruno Mars.

Only 20 years old, Lexus “Lex Luger” Lewis carved out his own place in BMI history, becoming the youngest ever to be named BMI Urban Producer of the Year.

In addition to Luger, BMI honored Top Producers Polow Da Don, Daniel “Kane Beatz” Johnson, R. Kelly and Kanye West.

Universal Music Publishing Group scored 13 songs among the year’s most-performed and claimed the BMI Urban Publisher of the Year crystal.

For a full list of winners, visit www.bmi.com/urban.

Peep The Photos Of the Star Studded Event By Clicking The Page #’s Below

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19Next page »