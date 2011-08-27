What These Cops Want From A Rapper: The Many Mugshots Of DMX [Photos]



The Many Mug Shots Of DMX

Throughout the history of Hip-Hop, there hasn’t been a rapper arrested more times than DMX.

Over the years, Dark Man X has spent almost as much time in a jail cell as in a recording booth.

Drug possession, assault, driving without a license, impersonating a police officer. You name it and DMX has probably done it.

Just this week, he was booked for “speeding, reckless driving and the suspended license,” although, he claims those reports were “exaggerated.”

While we can’t tell you exactly how many times Earl Simmons has been locked behind bars, we have put together a gallery featuring The Many Mugshots Of DMX, as we pose the question, What These Cops Want From A Rapper?

Click the numbered pages to view X’s mugshots.

