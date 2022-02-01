Multiple HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats On First Day of Black History Month

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This is not the way Black History Month should be kicking off.

Per CNN, multiple historically black colleges and universities have received bomb threats resulting in them having to go in lockdown or cancel classes. As of Tuesday (Feb.1), 13 schools have reported receiving bomb threats. One of them, Howard University, has received a threat on Monday (Jan.31) as well.

Speaking with CNN, Baltimore’s Coppin State acknowledged someone called the university claiming there was a bomb on campus. A message on the school’s website read, “If you are on campus, please, shelter in place, and wait for further instructions,” the message stated. “Emergency officials are evaluating the campus, and we will provide updates as soon as possible.”

Historically Black research universe Morgan State, also located in Baltimore, reported a bomb threat was called in early Tuesday morning.

“Due to a bomb threat, access to campus will be closed as the University works with emergency personnel to assess the situation,” the university tweeted on Tuesday morning.

“Everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice. All instruction will be remote and all employees should telework,” Morgan State added.