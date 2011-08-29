Game & Lil B End Beef On Twitter

Game Says Lil B Not The Wackest Rapper

Lil B and the Game, who recently exchanged disparaging thoughts on each others careers leading to the start of a small beef, have apparently settled their differences on Twitter. We think.

Friday, (August 26) Lil B tweeted, “go xop that @thegame RED – Lil B.”

Game responded, “Based god is a real stand up mothaFawka 4 dat. Just 4 dat, Memphis Bleek da wackest rapper now.”

Followed by, “Real N*ggas Do Real Things – lil g

The small beef started a couple of weeks ago when Game named Lil B as “the worst rapper ever” when asked his opinion on the matter in a video interview with DJ Vlad.

When asked about Game’s list a few days later, Based god dismissed Chuck as “irrelevant.”

After hearing this Game tweeted, “N*gga been beat up on camera once already in his own hood. #RespondAccordinglyBeyotch*ssN&gga

He then threatened Lil B wit physical harm.

But now, all seems to be well.