Jay-Z And Kanye West Give Surprise Performance Of Otis At VMAs [Video]

Jay-Z And Kanye West Bring ‘Otis’ To VMA Stage

“Damn Yeezy and Hov, where the hell you been?” The answer is pretty much everywhere. Kanye West and Jay-Z weren’t about to miss out on the VMA festivities as the two rap giants hit the stage for an unannounced performance of their smash, “Otis.”

Aside from some flames bursting and bright lights, Hov and Yeezy kept it simple yet energetic. Ye was decked in denim and Jay was in a white tee, jeans and boots that all probably cost more than meets the eye.

But anyway, they went hard and gave a solid rendition of the single for fans. You can see the throne holders below.