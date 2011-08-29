Lil B Drops ‘I Forgive You’ Mixtape [Download]

Download Lil B’s ‘I Forgive You’ Mixtape Free

Lil B was dubbed the wackest rapper ever by Game and apparently they’ve squashed their issues but that didn’t stop him from dropping some free music with some very interesting artwork.

The tracklisting is below in case you need some incentive, but if you’re a based god believer then just click here, sign up and download.

1. Lil B – Tonight

2. Lil B – I’m In The Streetz

3. Lil B – I Forgive You

4. Lil B – Can I Live 4real

5. Lil B – Durty Pop

6. Lil B – Neva Stop Me (Remix)

7. Lil B – Take A Picture BasedGod

8. Lil B – Itchbay Fawk With Me

9. Lil B – Gotta Question

10. Lil B – Heard Her Cry

11. Lil B – 30 Year BasedGod

12. Lil B – Im 2 Real