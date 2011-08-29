Curren$y Breaks Ankle At Rock The Bells [Video]

A little over a week ago, New Orleans rapper Curren$y had a fall when he went to jump off stage during a Rock The Bells concert in Los Angeles.

Despite his resulting injury, Spitta was still able to release his Verde Terrace mixtape on schedule and through it all, has been documenting his road to recovery.

From his fall to getting carried away to his trip to the hospital, check the video above for an up close look at Curren$y ankle injury.

