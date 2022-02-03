4 Arrested In Connection To Overdose Death Of Michael K. Williams

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The tragic passing of celebrated actor Michael K. Williams last year was a shock to many of his adoring fans and colleagues in the industry, and now a new development in the case emerged. Four men were arrested in connection to the overdose death of Williams after the use of surveillance cameras and other investigative means.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York made an announcement on Wednesday (Feb. 2) that they arrested four defendants who they allege sold Williams a tainted batch of drugs that led to his overdose death. One man, Irvin Cartagena aka “Green Eyes,” was arrested in Puerto Rico this past Tuesday while Hector Robles aka “Oreja,” Luis Cruz aka “Mostro,” and Carlos Macci aka “Carlito” were arrested in New York on the same day.

A portion of the office’s press release can be seen below:

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Michael K. Williams, a prominent actor and producer, tragically overdosed in his New York City apartment from fentanyl-laced heroin. Today, along with our law enforcement partners at the NYPD, we announce the arrests of members of a drug crew, including Irvin Cartagena, the man who we allege sold the deadly dose of drugs to Michael K. Williams. This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy. The Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up. We will bring every tool to bear. And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death.”

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said: “As these federal charges show, the NYPD’s narcotics and precinct detectives in Brooklyn North lived this case, never relenting in their investigation until they could bring a measure of justice to Michael K. Williams and his family. It is a level of dedication the NYPD carries out in every case, from beginning to end, in every instance where criminals peddle narcotics and prey on the innocent, and where people die from illegal drugs. I commend our NYPD investigators, working closely with their federal partners in the United States Attorney’s Office, in the Southern District of New York, for their work to clean up this long-embattled block in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and for their sustained commitment to follow every lead this case wrought, from New York City to Puerto Rico and back.”

Williams, a native of Brooklyn, got his start in entertainment as a dancer for the likes of Madonna and others but became a notable cast member of HBO crime drama The Wire as Omar Little. The role led to a number of other opportunities in front of the camera, each employing Williams’ wide range as an actor.

Williams was 54.

—

Photo: