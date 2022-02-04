YG ft. J. Cole & Moneybagg yo “Scared Money,” Murda Beatz ft. Blxst & Wale “One Shot” & More | Daily Visuals 2.4.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard from YG (at least on the music sense) and while he’s been keeping a low profile for a while now, today the LA representative returns to the forefront of the music scene and brought some well-known homies along with him.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Scared Money,” YG enlists the talents of J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo to help him pull off a heist and break into a bank to take mountains of cash… or at least rap in front of them. Gotta do something with all that paper. Might as well make it your backdrop.

Elsewhere, Murda Beatz decides to be a part of an all-women basketball game in his clip to “One Shot” where Wale and Blxst take on coaching duties of rival teams while Beatz refs the game. Beatz truly looking like a ref out there too.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NLE Choppa, That Mexican OT, and more.

YG FT. J. COLE & MONEYBAGG YO – “SCARED MONEY”

MURDA BEATZ FT. BLXST & WALE – “ONE SHOT”

NLE CHOPPA – “TRAP PHONE”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “CHILD’S PLAY”

LB199X FT. AYAANA NASH – “HIGHER”

COUSIN STIZZ – “LBS”

DOGGYSTYLEEEE – “HIT EM UP”

WHOPPA WIT DA CHOPPA – “GPS”