Rising Rapper and YG Affiliate Slim 400 Shot and Killed In Los Angeles

Slim 400, an affiliate of YG whose rap career was on the rise, has been confirmed dead after being shot down in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday night (December 8th).

According to TMZ, the fatal shooting took place in the Inglewood neighborhood, in the area of Manchester Boulevard and 7th Avenue at 7:50 P.M. Officers responded to the call and found the rapper on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was then rushed to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after receiving on-the-scene treatment from paramedics, where he later died. His identity wasn’t immediately released by officials, and investigators do not have a full idea of the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. Currently, they are in the area looking to contact possible witnesses and are checking security video footage.

Slim 400’s death comes two years after he survived being shot nine times during a drive-by in his hometown of Compton, California. At the time, he stated that he got ambushed while he visiting family members and felt that jealousy could’ve been a motivation for the act since he and YG frequently go back to their old neighborhoods to reconnect with the communities that reared them. In an interview done one month after that incident with TMZ, he shared how he felt after it all happened.

“I just feel like when you meant to be here and God have a plan for you, it ain’t no stoppin’ it,” he said. “I hit the ground thinking it was over. My family came out, kept me alive, talking to me, dragging me in the house while they still shooting…My family, love her to death for just saving me. I just feel like I’m blessed just to be here ’cause I could have just died then and there.”

Slim 400 was 33 years old. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.