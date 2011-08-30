Pregnant Beyonce Still Set For Michael Jackson Tribute Concert

Pregnant Beyonce To Perform At Michael Jackson Tribute Concert

Obviously a little baby bump isn’t going to slow down Mrs. Carter.

According to TMZ.com, despite Beyonce’s recent pregnancy announcement, the singer is still set to perform during Michael Jackson tribute concert on October 8th.

TMZ reports:

Reps for the concert confirmed — Beyonce is still slated to sing via satellite — saying the “pregnancy will not affect her performance”. Beyonce is rumored to be nearing the 4 month mark in her pregnancy — and if the rumors are true, she’ll be a solid 5 months preggo when she performs her favorite Jackson 5 song for the concert.

If anyone thought Beyonce was going to sit down now that she’s pregnant, better guess again.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Beyonce wearing a pair of heels, performing when she’s 9 months pregnant.