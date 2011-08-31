Game’s “The R.E.D. Album” Dethrones “Watch The Throne,” Takes Over No. 1 Billboard Spot

The R.E.D. Album No. 1 On Billboard

One week after its release, Game’s The R.E.D. Album has taken over the No. 1 spot on Billboard Top 200 album chart, pushing aside Jay-Z and Kanye West’s collaborative effort Watch The Throne.

Game’s fourth LP moved 97,879 copies a mere 3,301 more units than WTT to earn Chuck his third No. 1 album.

WTT (now No. 2) had held onto numero uno for two weeks straight and has now moved 707, 100 copies in total since its August 8 release.

Game’s spot top spot will be short lived as next week Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV is scheduled to make its debut on the Billboard charts and has been speculated to move between 700,000 to 850,000 copies.