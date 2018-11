The Making of The R.E.D. Album

Does anyone want to see the making of a #1 album?

Check this video for a behind the scenes look as The Game preps his latest LP, The R.E.D. Album, which just landed at the #1 spot in the country, after selling 98,000 copies in it’s first week, knocking off The Throne, who came in 2nd with 94k sold.

Congrats to The Game. Peep video.

