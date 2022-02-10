Flag On The Field: Snoop Dogg Being Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

On the eve of being part of the highly anticipated halftime show at this weekend’s Super Bowl, Snoop Dogg has been hit with a shocking lawsuit alleging that he committed sexual battery and assault.

According to reporting from TMZ, the documents from the lawsuit filed in California’s federal court identify a “Jane Doe” who claims that the “Gin & Juice” rapper and entertainer sexually assaulted her back in 2013. The woman, who in the suit says that she is a model and dancer by profession, claims that it took place after she attended one of his concerts in Anaheim, California on May 29th of that year. The victim relates that Bishop Don “Magic” Juan, an associate of Snoop Dogg, offered her a ride home and she fell asleep on the way, only to wake up and find she was at his house instead of hers.

The legal filing then reads that after sleeping at his home, she was awakened at 4 AM by Bishop who “removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis in Plaintiff’s face,” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into Plaintiff’s mouth.” The next morning, Bishop Don “Magic” Juan allegedly took her to Snoop Dogg’s studio where it is alleged that he cornered the plaintiff in the bathroom and forced her to perform oral sex on him. She also contends that she was coerced into taking a photograph with the two men afterward. While there has been no official statement from him, TMZ claims that Snoop Dogg refutes the allegations. The rapper did make a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday (February 9th) referring to “Golddigger season” with the caption: “P. S. A. FDHB”

The lawsuit also names Gerber & Co, Inc.; the Broadus Collection, LLC; Casa Verde Capital, LLC; and Merry Jane Events, Inc. as defendants along with Snoop Dogg and Bishop Don “Magic” Juan. The news comes on the heels of the entertainer making headlines for his acquisition of his former label, Death Row Records yesterday as well as his slated appearance as part of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. He’s also set to release a new album on Friday (February 11th) entitled B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row).