NBA YoungBoy Says “Don’t Sign To Atlantic” In First Post Back To Instagram

The talent who the new generation heralds as The GOAT is back on social media. NBA YoungBoy’s first post urges other performers to not sign to his record label.

As spotted on Hip-Hop N More the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native has returned back to Instagram. On Wednesday, February 9 he popped up on his account with a simple but very straightforward message to all artists. The visual read “Don’t sign to Atlantic” and he doubled down on the suggestion in his caption by saying “trust me.”

This is not the first time the “Right Foot Creep” MC has expressed dissatisfaction with his recording home publicly. Earlier this month he questioned Atlantic Records about how they were handling his career and alleged that the company was baller blocking him. “I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts” he said. I don’t give a f**k you still can’t stop me don’t sign to [Atlantic Records] if you a artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way.”

NBA YoungBoy isn’t the only rapper who feels a way towards Atlantic Records. Recently Meek Mill claimed executives finessed him out Roddy Ricch’s deal. Representatives from Atlantic Records have yet to speak on either matter.

