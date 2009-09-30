Raekwon “Deads” Collab Album With Ghost and Mef

There seems to be come some type of confusion in the Wu camp as it pertains to members Ghostace Killah, Method Man and Raekwon. As the release of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…pt.2 was approaching there were rumors swirling of an alleged album in the process comprised of the three.

Raekwon touched on the subject through his Twitter stating that fans should expect more albums before the year closed and asked what they thought about an album of just the three. The sequel to the Chef’s masterpiece showed exactly what type of force they are when they are featured on the same track with joints like “House of Flying Daggers” and “The New Wu.”

Method Man would be the person to put a cease to all speculation as he made the official announcement last week that the three were joining forces for one album…guess even he was wrong with that idea.

During an interview with Gasface Magazine, the Chef tackles the topic and provides his outlook on the proposed album”

“Right now, I run my own record company,” Raekwon said in an interview. “I’m my own Def Jam. So for me to sit here and look at what we’re gonna do to help they business, they company? It’s like, it has to be done correctly… Everything is just word of mouth. People just excited about it and it put me in a situation like, ‘Okay, these are my brothers. These are the dudes I came up in the game with.’ I could never tell ’em no. Def Jam? That’s they home, so I kinda see why they wanna do it there, that’s who helps them make their money, Def Jam. Def Jam don’t help me make my money. But at the end of the day, I can’t take nothing away from Def Jam, because they been supporting Wu-Tang in one way or another. Whether they had Ghostface or Method Man, they helped all of our careers at some point… If it was my idea, I would want to do it an independent way because we would be owners of the album.”

Well, if that’s not grabbing the bottle out of a baby’s mouth then what is? So much anticipation built up just to be shot down from the sky. Rae may have a valid case, however, if the project was meant for Def Jam because everyone knows how the record label can be to those aside from Young Jeezy and Kanye West.

Hopefully everything can be figured out so that fans will be able to have yet another reason to call 2009 the year of real Hip-Hop.