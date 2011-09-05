The Game Calls For Gay Rappers To Come Out The Closet

Game: “There Are Several Rappers That Are In The Closet And Gay”

While rapper The Game said he doesn’t have a problem with all gays, the Los Angeles emcee does have an issue with gay rappers that hide in the closet.

During a recent interview with Atlanta radio station 107.9, Game took the opportunity to talk about his thoughts on gay rappers in the Hip-Hop community.

“I think there are several rappers that are in the closet and gay, and see those are the type of gay people that, the only type of gay people that I have a problem with,” Game says. “I don’t have a problem with gay people. Like, Beyonce should’ve said, ‘Who run the world? Gays,’ because they’re everywhere and rightfully so. “Do you. It’s a free country. Be gay, you can do that.” “Game don’t have a problem with gay people, Game has a problem with people that are pretending not to be gay and are gay because the number one issue with that is that you could be fooling somebody and you could give them AIDS and they can die and so that in the closet Isht is real scary. “So, we’ve got to get into the real seriousness of it and it’s just not fair to other people. If you gay, just say you gay. Be gay and be proud.”

This coming from a rapper that used to be a stripper and once put a butterfly tattoo on his face, but we won’t bring up that stuff up.