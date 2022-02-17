Skullcandy Wants You To Turn Up The Volume & Crack Open A Cold One With Its Budweiser Collaboration

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Now, this collaboration between Skullcandy and Budweiser is something we did not see coming.

Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand of true wireless headphones under $100 announced it has teamed up with the King of Beers, Budweiser. The limited-edition collaboration sees Skullcandy’s lineup of headphones and earbuds in a red and black aesthetic synonymous with the beer brand. Other cool design features the Skullcandy logo rocking the Budweiser crown and transparent materials.

Fans of the brand can pick up either the Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones or Indy Evo, Sesh Evo, and Dime true wireless earbuds right now exclusively on Skullcandy’s website.

“Skullcandy and Budweiser believe in the full-senders, the deep-track listeners and those that don’t just live life but embrace it – this collaboration is for them,” said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. “We thought it was only fitting to design some of our true wireless fan favorites with Budweiser’s iconic stylings. The result is a drop that will make you want to crack open a cold one, enjoy responsibly and turn up the volume.”

You can step into the specs for the Skullcandy x Budweiser collab headphones and earbuds below:

Skullcandy x Budweiser Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones – $209.99 MSRP

● 40 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

● Crusher Adjustable Sensory Bass and Personal Sound via Skullcandy App

● Call, Track and Volume Control via Touch Controls

● Built-in Tile Finding Technology

● Flat-Folding and Collapsible

Skullcandy x Budweiser Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds – $79.99 MSRP

● Up to 30 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

● IP55 Sweat, Water, and Dust Resistant

● Call, Track, and Volume Control via Touch Controls and Ability to Use Either Bud Solo

● Music, movie, and podcast EQ modes

● Built-in Tile Technology

Skullcandy x Budweiser Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds – $59.99 MSRP

● Up to 24 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

● IP55 Sweat, Water, and Dust Resistant

● Call, Track and Volume Control via Touch Controls with Ability to Use Either Bud Solo

● Music, Movie and Podcast EQ Modes

● Built-in Tile Technology

Skullcandy x Budweiser Dime True Wireless Earbuds – $34.99 MSRP

● Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life

● Full Suite of Media Controls on the Buds with Ability to Use Either Bud Solo

● Auto On/Connect with Secure, Noise-Isolating Fit

● IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance

● Micro-USB Charging Case with Snap Lid and Integrated Lanyard

These are all available RIGHT NOW on Skullcandy’s website.

Photo: Skullcandy / Skullcandy x Budweiser