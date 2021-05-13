HHW Tech Review: Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds Offer Quality Sound For Under $30

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A pair of good wireless earbuds for under $30? Sounds crazy, right? Well, Skullcandy definitely has managed to pull it off.

The American-based audio brand announced the Dime True Wireless Earbuds back in March, describing the $25 accessory as “mini and mighty” while boasting some impressive specs you would find on pair of $50 wireless earbuds. We got a chance to try them out, and we walked away quite impressed.

Design & Quality

Immediately in hand, you can tell the Dime True Wireless Earbuds are $25. The cheap plastic build of the case and buds is a dead giveaway and, frankly, one of the cons with Skullcandy’s latest earbuds. The buds actually feel like test products companies usually give reviewers to try out before the final version is released. Everything with these earbuds screams bare minimum all the way down to the included charging cable, which is not that long at all. If you have a longer one on hand, we highly recommend you use it.

The Dime True Wireless boasts having a full suite of controls on the buds, and that is indeed true, BUT man, it can be complicated trying to use them. For example, all on-ear controls are performed by pressing the Skull logo on the rubber outer panel located on the stem of each earbud. To power on or off the earbuds, press and hold on the Skull logo for 2-seconds. To pair the buds, it will be a four-second hold. To start or stop a track, tap the logo.

Now here is where things can get a bit complicated for some users. To skip that Tory Lanez song you forgot to take out of your playlist, you must hold down the button on the right earbud for one second. That can be easily confused with the quick-press to change the song. To replay a song or skip backward, you have to hold down the button on the left earbud. Users can control the volume by tapping twice on the right earbud to raise it or tapping twice on the left earbud to lower the sound. To summon whatever voice assistant you use on your smartphone, tap the earbuds three times, and to answer an incoming call, just a single tap.

We got those mixed up a few times while testing them out, so we won’t be surprised if that has happened to others who used them because that is a lot to remember and can be easily mixed up.

The earpieces also have an IPX4 rating, meaning that they are sweat-resistant and can handle sweaty situations while working out or splashes. So if your going for a jog in the rain or some water happens to splash on you near your ears, the buds should be fine. But, you definitely should ensure they are dry before putting the buds back in the charging case because it is not waterproof and your risk damaging the charging contacts. Also, when the buds are removed, the top of the case has two openings leaving the charging contacts exposed, so make sure you store the case in a dry safe place.

When the buds are placed back in the case, a magnet ensures they stay in place.

Sound Quality

This is the department where the Dime True Wireless Earbuds over-deliver. The Dime True Wireless Earbuds do not have an active noise cancellation feature. BUT are “noise isolating,” as Skullcandy describes to be thanks to providing a very secure fit. The sound the earbuds supply is good for a pair of $25 earbuds.

During a bike ride listening to tracks like Jeezy’s “Put On,” you can definitely feel the base come through, and the vocals were rich and crisp. As far as the mics, the Dime True Wireless Earbuds have two, one located on each earbud that gives you the ability to use them even if you take one of the buds out of your ear. In a recorded voice note, we could make out recorded sentences clearly and with minimal Bluetooth distortion.

The sound quality isn’t competing with the likes of the Galaxy Buds Pro or Apple’s AirPods Pro, but for $25, you won’t be disappointed.

Battery Life

Finally, the battery life. Skullcandy claims you should get about 12 hours of use out of the earbuds, so you get about 4 hours of life out of the earbuds with the additional 8 hours of juice the charging case supplies. Basically, that is the case. While that’s not blowing away higher-priced wireless earbuds, it’s understandable for a pair of wireless earbuds that only cost $25.

Nothing to be blown away by, but also, you shouldn’t be let down either.

Final Verdict

The Dime True Wireless Earbuds are not going to change the game, but for $25, Skullcandy has given people a decent pair of earbuds at an extremely affordable price. You get good sound quality, decent battery life, color options, and sweatproof buds that should last you a long time.

The plastic design definitely leaves much to desire, and the fact there is no native app is a bummer, but again that brings us back to the fact the earbuds are only $25.

You can pick up a pair by heading to Skullcandy’s website.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds