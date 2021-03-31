SkullCandy Is Offering A Cheaper Alternative To Expensive AirPods With Its New Dime True Wireless Earbuds

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A good pair of wireless earbuds are usually expensive. Skullcandy’s latest offering is looking to help give people a much cheaper alternative while not sacrificing quality.

The American-based audio brand company announced its new Dime True Wireless Earbuds, and they come with tons of premium features that would usually cost you well over $100. For only $24.99, Skullcandy’s new earbuds are stacked and promise to outperform the competition by offering users exceptional sound, simple controls, stellar battery life, color options, and other great features without breaking the bank.

Here is the rundown:

Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life – Listen longer with 3.5 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 8.5 hours in the charging case.

– Listen longer with 3.5 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 8.5 hours in the charging case. True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.0

Microphones in Each Bud – Use either bud solo without losing the ability to take calls

– Use either bud solo without losing the ability to take calls Full Suite of Media Controls on the Buds – Take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls, and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc.) without ever touching a phone.

– Take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls, and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc.) without ever touching a phone. Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used.

– Enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used. Noise-Isolating Fit – Experience supreme sound with expertly selected and tuned microphones and drivers

– Experience supreme sound with expertly selected and tuned microphones and drivers IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance – Go on any adventure without missing a beat

– Go on any adventure without missing a beat Integrated Lanyard – Rely on secure portability that protects the charge case and buds from drops.

– Rely on secure portability that protects the charge case and buds from drops. Micro-USB Charging Case with Snap Lid

Fearless Use Replacement Policy – If you lose or break a component, either a bud or the case, you can purchase just the missing part

Not bad at all for a pair of $25 wireless earbuds. AirPods, Galaxy Buds Pro, you might have some competition here.

The “mini and mighty” Dime True Wireless Earbuds are available right now on Skullcandy’s website in True Black, Chill Grey, Dark Blue/Green, and Light Grey/Blue.

You can check out more photos below.

—

Photo: Skullcandy / Dime True Wireless Earbuds