HHW Gaming: ‘Rainbow Six Extraction’s First Post-Launch ‘Spillover’ Crisis Event Has Arrived

Ubisoft’s surprise hit Rainbow Six Extraction is already getting its first post-launch Crisis Event.

Friday (Feb.18), Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Extraction’s first post-launch Crisis Event, Spillover is now available. Per Ubisoft, the limited-time Crisis Events are described as “unique large-scale threats in the Containment Zone.” In Spillover, players will use the new Dissolution Agent canisters to help draw out waves of Archaens to wipe out colonies of alien sprawl.

Players who log in during Spillover will have the opportunity to earn new REACT tech like the Auto-Turret, a deployable turret that automatically targets and attacks Archaeans.

Also announced is the arrival of a new operator, Zofia. Now, Rainbow Six veterans are pretty familiar with her, but those who are not will appreciate her survival techniques that will not only help you survive during the Spillover Crisis Event but will help you in the main game as well. Armed with her trusty grenade launcher and other REACT tech, she will be a welcomed addition to the fight against the Archaen menace.

Since its launch, Rainbow Six Extraction has exceeded expectations hitting 5 million players in its first month. With Crisis Events like Spillover and the others that will surely follow, we don’t expect that momentum to stop anytime soon. Rainbow Six Extraction is available via Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game is also available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna, Ubisoft+, the Ubisoft Store, and the Epic Games Store.

Peep our full Rainbow Six Extraction review where we called the game an enjoyable co-op experience with some grind issues, and check out the gameplay trailer below.

Photo: Ubisoft / Rainbow Six Extraction Spillover Event