HHW Gaming: Ubisoft+ Coming To Xbox & ‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ Launching On Game Pass

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, today was a good day for you.

Wednesday (Jan.5), Ubisoft announced that its subscription service, Ubisoft+, will be coming to Xbox consoles bringing its library of more than 100 games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more with it. Initially enjoyed by PC owners, now Xbox console owners can get in on the fun for a single monthly price, granting them access to games, DLC on launch day, plus rewards like cosmetics, boosters, and other in-game items.

But, that’s not all. The latest installment in the famed Rainbow Six game franchise, Extraction, was announced as a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

“By making Rainbow Six Extraction available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members on the day and date of its launch, we’re demonstrating that we believe in the value and choice that game subscriptions offer to players,” said Chris Early, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Ubisoft. “Rainbow Six Extraction for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members is just the beginning. Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles.”

“With Rainbow Six Extraction, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members are getting another blockbuster added to their library on the same day the title launches,” Sarah Bond, Corporate Vice President, Game Creator Experience and Ecosystem at Xbox, said. “And because Rainbow Six Siege will be on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass as well, the Rainbow Six community and fans of tactical shooters will have plenty to look forward to playing together, no matter where they play.”

Rainbow Six Extraction launches on Xbox Game Pass on January 20.

—

Photo: Ubisoft / Rainbow Six Extraction