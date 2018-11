Kanye West & KiD CuDi – “All The Lights” Live

Kanye West and KiD CuDi were back on stage together, when Cudi joined his G.O.O.D. Music boss for a show at Call of Duty XP 2011 in LA.

Weezy and Kid Cudder performed “All Of The Lights” and rocked the L.A. crowd. Check out the video footage below.

