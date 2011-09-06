Game Calls Out Gay Rappers And Hints At Working With A Certain Famous One [Video]

In an interview with VLADTV, The Game says he believes there are a number of popular rappers who are homosexual and should admit it while being proud about their sexuality.

In the exclusive interview, Game goes into deep details about what he believes are rappers in the closets, stating:

“I think there are several rappers that are in the closet and gay. They are the only type of gay people that I have a problem with,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with gay people. Gay people are everywhere and rightfully so, it’s a free country. Game has no problem with gay people, Game has a problem with people who are pretending not to be gay. The number one issue with that is that you can be fooling somebody and you could give them AIDS and they can die. So that in the closet s**t is real scary.”

When asked if he thought he had recorded with any secretly gay rappers, Game said:

“Possibly, yeah. And not being just full-out gay, just pretending he loves girls and lives the rap lifestyle, but really he’s a man fan. There’s a lot of man fans out there in hip-hop. I see how you n****s be looking at n****s you’re around too. They be looking at n****s crazy.”

Peep the full interview below and let us know if you think the Game has a point.