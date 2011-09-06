CLOSE
HomeNews

Eminem And Lil Wayne Team Up To Headline A Show In Australia

Leave a comment

Eminem and Lil Wayne are reportedly set to hit Etihad Stadium on December 1, where they will headline for a six hour Hip-Hop spectacular. 

Promoter Paul Mr Dainty is excited about the event stating:

“It’s all very professional and there are no problems. We are in a different space with Eminem than we were 10 years ago. He’s crossed over to the mainstream and become a pop-culture icon.”

For the Australia gig local rappers Hilltop Hoods will also perform with Eminem and Lil Wayne at the Docklands.

Tickets are $150 and will go on sale at 9am on September 13.

Eminem will play a full set featuring hits and cuts from past to present, which critics at his Lollapalooza and V Festival performances said were both career-best shows.

Eminem , Eminem Lil Wayne

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close