SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dead At 31

Jamal Edwards, the founder of the British music platform SBTV and champion of Grime music, has reportedly died. Edwards founded SBTV as a means to feature Grime music but went on to helped break artists such as Ed Sheeran, Skepta, Lady Leshurr, and more.

Edwards, born August 24, 1990, began his career as a rapper under the name SmokeyBarz, at the age of 15. Under the moniker, Edwards uploaded videos of his performances to the SBTV YouTube page in 2006, which then served as a hub to feature a bevy of musicians from the vast British scene including the aforementioned artists and others such as Dave, Jessie J, and Rita Ora among others. Since its launch, the channel has moved north of 1 million subscribers.

So vast was the SBTV reach that when the site was featured in a Google Chrome ad, the site crashed. Edwards used this platform not only to bring awareness to rising stars but also to channel his energy into philanthropic and entrepreneurial work. Edwards was also an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, a youth charity started in the 1970s by Prince Charles of Wales, who offered a moving tribute to the popular media guru and personality.

Jamal Edwards was 31.

