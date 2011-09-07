Big Sean Appears In Court Over Sex Abuse Charges

Big Sean Appears In Court On Sexual Assault Charges

G.O.O.D. Music artist Big Sean was in court today over sexual assault charges that the rapper was arrested on in August.

According to AllHipHop:

The rapper, born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, was arrested on August 4th in Lewiston New York, along with an associate named Willie Hansbro.

The pair were charged with three offenses – one a felony – after a 17-year-old fan claimed she was assaulted by the pair after a concert.

A judge ordered a gag order during the trial, because the victim is under age.

Big Sean and Willie Hansbro were each charged with third-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Both men are freed on $500 bail.