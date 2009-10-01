Gucci Mane Facing Opposition At North Carolina A&T

There is no denying that 2009 has been a banner year for one of Atlanta’s finest and southern rap’s latest addition to the pantheon of great “D-Boi” rappers. Still, the young rapper has hit a few snares as of late, with most having to deal less with Gucci and more with who Radric Davis is.

Having faced opposition of a performance from the leaders of a Georgia town, Gucci is now embroiled in an uphill battle against another group of people that do not like the image associated with the rapper, with the people looking more “familiar” than those who normally stand in his way.

Protestors have appeared by the hundreds on the campus of North Carolina A&T to protest an appearance by the former Big Cat lyricist.

Scheduled to perform with Trey Songz, Keri Hilson, Fabolous, and OJ Da Juiceman, Gucci’s main opposition is from within the student body, with many concerned with his alleged ties to the gangs and of the attention a performance by southern impresario would give the university.

Speaking to local media, Chancellor Harold Martin explained the process that will go into the making of any decision regarding the situation.

“We are trying to determine if this artist can be replaced under the existing contract, how that would be done, [and] what the fiscal result would be.”

In other news, Gucci’s highly anticipated album has yet to be titled or given a release date. The first official single off of the album will be “Wasted”, a bass-infused ode to alcohol, currently riding high on the Billboard single’s charts.