HHW Premiere: Your Old Droog — “Purple Rain (Game, Blouses)” [Stream]

Your Old Droog made his official debut back in 2014 with a pair of eponymously-named projects that displayed the early promise and masterful abilities of the talented yet mystifying lyricist. The Ukrainian-American rapper confidently emerges once more with the track “Purple Rain (Game, Blouses),” giving credence to YOD’s continued rise in notoriety and prominence in under a decade at that.

Having himself a busy 2021, Your Old Droog released the reflective TIME album, and that project was followed by the high concept themes heard across the Space Bar album. Along with those releases, YOD locked in with the prolific Tha God Fahim for a pair of collaborative projects, The Wolf on Wall St. and the cleverly-titled Tha YOD Fahim respectively.

Earlier in 2022, Fahim and YOD released The Wolf on Wall St. 2, replete with their penchant for matching word wizardry atop some of the best production in the underground Hip-Hop stratum.

With “Purple Rain,” YOD’s presence is immediately felt and he doesn’t waste one bar across the brief runtime of the track. Opening with a reference to the late Prince, who was an avid fan of basketball, the closing refrain for the track gamely nods towards the Chappelle’s Show retelling of a game of pickup hoops between the late Charlie Murphy, his brother comedian Eddie Murphy, and Prince’s crew.

What also remains steadfast is YOD’s deep reverence for all things connected to the culture yet always delivered slyly via his all-knowing wit.

“When Droog pop out with the drip, can’t tell me sh*t/Like it’s ’06, with the Pelle Pelle dipped,” Droog says over the soulful production, continually rattling off a bevy of pop culture references along with his typical knack for airtight delivery and proper tone.

This coming Friday (March 4), Your Old Droog will release the YOD Wave project produced entirely by Nicholas Craven, and we’re expecting his usual brand of excellence. For now, check out “Purple Rain (Game, Blouses) below or at your preferred DSP.

Photo: Your Old Droog/YOD