MVP Vibes: Ja Morant Posterized Jakob Poeltl Something Vicious

Ja Morant is currently in his third season as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, and his rapid rise to superstardom is nothing short of amazing to witness over time. The South Carolina native added yet another amazing display of offensive excellence to his arsenal with a ferocious dunk on San Antonio Spurs big man, Jakob Poeltl.

The Grizzlies hosted the Spurs on Monday night (Feb. 28) at FedEx Forum which saw Morant go off with 52 points, seven boards, and two assists. De’Anthony Melton poured in 15 points and Tyus Jones poured in 13 points. While the point spread among the bench never hit double digits for any of the other players, it didn’t matter as Morant took the team on his back despite being one of the smaller players on the court at times.

The play that has everyone talking occurred with Grizzlies big man Steven Adams hauled down a rebound and hit an outlet pass to Morant who blew by Joshua Primo and was picked up by Poeltl, who took the massive dunk in the face. The jam was so hard, it could be heard over the broadcast. Poeltl, a capable center for the Spurs, looked dejected at the end of the play.

But if that wasn’t enough, Adams, who must have a little point guard in him, hit Morant with an alley-oop play right before the half ended that, in our opinion, was just as spectacular as the dunk.

According to the Memphis Grizzlies Twitter page, this was the first 50-point game by a player in franchise history. While he was far too humble to gloat, Morant’s post-game presser, which we included below, says it all.

Photo: Getty