Troy Ave “The Brooklyn Story,” Curren$y & The Alchemist “No Yeast” & More | Daily Visuals 3.1.22

It feels like it’s been ages since Troy Ave got caught up in that infamous shooting at Irving Plaza in 2016 and while he’s still awaiting a trial date for his involvement in the incident, Troy is still out here repping his borough every chance he gets.

Coming through with some new visuals to “The Brooklyn Story,” Ave recreates parts of his life growing up in Crown Heights where he went from cooking his work on the stove to rocking all kinds of ice on his person today.

Elsewhere Curren$y and The Alchemist link up to drop some heat for the heads and in their Boldy James assisted clip to “No Yeast” the three men burn down some chronic while kicking it on the street in some exotic automobiles.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peso Peso, Baby Smoove, and more.

TROY AVE – “THE BROOKLYN STORY”

CURREN$Y & THE ALCHEMIST FT. BOLDY JAMES – “NO YEAST”

PESO PESO – “OUT OF BOUNDS”

BABY SMOOVE – “FOREVER FRANCHISE”

FISHXGRITS & RALO THE PIMP – “EVERY NIGHT”

PHILTHY RICH FT. LARRY JUNE – “REAL NUMBERS”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “LEAVE”