Is Jay-Z’s Realty Company Harassing Renters Out Of Condos?

Jay-Z’s Realty Company Using ‘Harassment’ to Force Unwanted Renters Out of Condos

This is a strange Jay-Z news.

According to FoxsNews.com, current and former tenants of a luxury building in Philadelphia co-owned by Jay-Z are being harassed in order to get residents to vacate the premises.

“I’m scared of Jay-Z,” a tenant told Fox News. “I’ve endured endless harassment from his team of lawyers, and I can’t take it anymore. I don’t know when this drama is going to end.”

Fox News reports:

The 24-unit condominium complex was purchased by SCC North American Realty, LLC, in January of 2009. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, SCC North American Realty, LLC, is partially owned by Shawn Carter, otherwise known as Jay-Z.

“The whole thing has been so unsettling,” former tenant Liza Tedeschi tells FoxNews.com exclusively. “I’ve been in tears over this.”

Tedeschi claims Jay-Z’s legal team has been trying to evict tenants at his four-year-old building.

“They filed a lawsuit against me knowing that I had paid the rent. The lawyer admitted it to me, yet they still filed the lawsuit against me,” says Tedeschi.

“It’s total and utter harassment. They’re filing frivolous lawsuits. They gave my personal cell phone number out to what seems like every realtor in town to show my apartment. I’ve gotten phone calls at 9 p.m. on a Friday night. They’re on a coordinated crusade of harassment–everyone who’s left in the building is being sued.”