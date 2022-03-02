Kanye West Now Ready To Speed Up Kim Kardashian Divorce?

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One year out from Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from Ye aka Kanye West, it appears that West has now had a change in attitude resulting in his desire to now speed up the proceedings.

According to reports, the “Flashing Lights” rapper has made it known that he’s now focusing on making sure things are settled with his estranged wife in a quick fashion, directing his lawyers to hurry things along.

In a brief statement sent to Jason Lee and his Hollywood Unlocked website on Tuesday (March 1st), he said: “I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children” — YE”. This comes in advance of him appearing in court with Kardashian on Wednesday to ascertain the status of the divorce proceedings, and after he fired his attorney Chris Melcher and replaced him with Samantha Spector earlier in February.

Kardashian had recently filed new documents with the court in December requesting that the court declare her “legally single”, and claimed that Ye had ignored repeated attempts to sign the papers. His team didn’t respond until February, where they denied the request and claimed that Kardashian’s filing failed to “provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status.” This was in addition to West’s legal team requesting that a hearing take place if the couple couldn’t come to terms about a separation, complete with stating that there were concerns about their shared assets.

In response, Kardashian’s team filed documents last week pointing to the “Donda” rapper’s online attacks against her as causing “emotional distress”, reiterating her desire to end the marriage. “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.”, she said in the filing.

The couple share four children – daughter North, 8, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 2½ – and West has had outbursts concerning them, claiming Kardashian has kept him from his children repeatedly, with one instance related to Chicago’s birthday party held in January where he claimed he was being barred from the festivities. West has also repeatedly blasted Kardashian’s parenting and attacked her relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson.