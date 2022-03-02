President Joe Biden Jeered During State Of The Union Address By Lauren Boebert & Marjorie Taylor Greene

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden delivered his State of The Union address Tuesday night (March 1) and the anticipated speech was not without its hitches as most expected. Republican Party congresswomen Rep. Lauren Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to foil the address by jeering and jawing throughout, highlighting how divided things are across partisan lines.

As reported by NBC News, Biden did his best to address the concerns on both sides of the aisle but the attempt didn’t satisfy two of the GOP’s more visible members in Boebert and Taylor Greene. As noted in the report, the congresswomen continually talked throughout the address and did their dedicated best to derail the moment for Biden.

More from NBC News:

Boebert and Greene tried to start a “build the wall” chant — a reference to former President Donald Trump’s calls to construct a wall across the U.S. southern border — when Biden referred to securing the border and reforming immigration law.

But the moment that stood out most was when Boebert shouted “13 of them” — referring to the 13 U.S. service members who died in an attack in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal last year — when Biden discussed battlefield conditions that may contribute to veterans’ developing cancers “that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.”

It should be noted that lawmakers within the chamber vocally disapproved of Boebert and Taylor Greene’s action, and one Republican lawmaker actually gave a public statement suggesting that Boebert should have voiced her grievances in another manner.

In a moment of orchestrated defiance, the women appeared to turn their backs after President Biden introduced his cabinet. A video from The Recount can be viewed below.

Photo: Getty