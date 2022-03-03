Kodak Black “Midas Touch,” Khalid “Last Call” & More | Daily Visuals 3.3.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black’s been going through it lately what with getting clapped up after throwing some fisticuffs in West Hollywood a few weeks back, but that’s not stopping him from dropping off new work and showcasing him living his best life.

In his latest visuals to “Midas Touch,” the Miami rapper keeps on reminding us that he’s been enjoying life since being pardon by Cheeto Jesus and enjoys some alone time in his crib where plays some pool and dances up a bit in the kitchen before taking to the streets to shine some ice. Get well soon, b.

On the R&B side, Khalid returns to the music scene in his latest clip to “Last Call” where the GA crooner takes to the road in his jeep with a few friends to belt out some melodies while taking in some fresh air.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Soulja Boy, G Perico, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “MIDAS TOUCH”

SOULJA BOY – “NO AUTO-TUNE”

SNUPE BANDZ – “I KNOW WHY”

G PERICO – “SWITCHES”

10PERCENT – “OUT THE BLUE”

JAY FIZZLE FT. RICCO BARRINO – “LLD”

A-WAX – “BLOWER”