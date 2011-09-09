Monica Talks New Album And Lil Kim’s Removal From Her Song By Voletta Wallace [Video]

Monica Speaks On Lil Kim Situation + Discusses “Ladies Night” ft. Rick Ross…

Monica is starting a new life with her husband, Shannon Brown, her kids and a new album. The R&B diva addresses the situation that went down when she reached out to Lil Kim to be on her single “Anything (to Find You)” but ran into an issue with Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace.

Monica values her friendship with Kim and made it her business to include the Queen Bee on another record. Look at the vid below where she also speaks on her collab with Rick Ross.