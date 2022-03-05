‘Good Times’ Actor Johnny Brown Has Died

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Johnny Brown made his mark in the industry via his role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on the hit series Good Times after establishing himself as a singer. According to one of his children, Brown suddenly passed away after going into the hospital for a routine checkup.

The Hollywood Reporter shared details of Brown’s passing after listing an Instagram post from Brown’s daughter, Sharon Catherine Brown, along with a statement that we’ll share below.

From Instagram:

Johnny Brown

June 11, 1937 – March 2, 2022

Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness.This is my mom’s husband for sixty one years, mine and JJ’s dad, Elijah and Levi’s Pop Pop, older brother to George and brother in law to Pat and extended family to Chris, Hihat, Damian and Derell. It’s too terrible. It will never not be. It’s a shock. He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet. So there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much.

TMZ added in their reporting that Brown’s daughter said her father was at his doctor’s office when his pacemaker went out.

Brown worked as a nightclub promoter and performer in the 1960s and was a cast member of the 1970s sketch comedy series Laugh-In. He also made appearances on The Jeffersons, The Flip Wilson Show, and later, Family Matters, The Jamie Foxx Show, and Sister, Sister among other series.

Johnny Brown was 84 years old.

