Chris Brown’s 95 Parking Tickets Dismissed

Chris Brown Cleared of 95 Outstanding Parking Tickets

Chris Brown caught a break this week when 95 of 117 parking tickets written against him were dismissed.

TMZ reports:

Chris’ lawyer Mark Geragos said it last month after the singer’s progress hearing — CB had racked up about $15,000 in parking citations for taking up what appeared to be handicapped spaces in the lot at his L.A. condo.

But now, Chris only faces a fraction of that bill — because sources at the City of West Hollywood tell TMZ, the parking spaces in question were assigned to Chris’ apartment from the beginning … and Chris wasn’t doing anything wrong by parking there.

The singer’s not entirely in the clear though — according to city sources, “22 citations remain open” for other parking offenses.