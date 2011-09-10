Chris Brown’s 95 Parking Tickets Dismissed

Chris Brown Cleared of 95 Outstanding Parking Tickets
Chris Brown caught a break this week when 95 of 117 parking tickets written against him were dismissed.
TMZ reports:
Chris’ lawyer Mark Geragos said it last month after the singer’s progress hearing — CB had racked up about $15,000 in parking citations for taking up what appeared to be handicapped spaces in the lot at his L.A. condo.
But now, Chris only faces a fraction of that bill — because sources at the City of West Hollywood tell TMZ, the parking spaces in question were assigned to Chris’ apartment from the beginning … and Chris wasn’t doing anything wrong by parking there.
The singer’s not entirely in the clear though — according to city sources, “22 citations remain open” for other parking offenses.
A few pics of the Breezy’s cars parked in the spaces in question are below.
If he can afford these cars, we’re sure he can afford to pay the remaining 22 tickets and close this case for good.