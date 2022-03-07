Vince Staples “Magic,” Gucci Mane “Publicity Stunt” & More | Daily Visuals 3.7.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With his next album Ramona Park Broke My Heart slated to drop next month, Vince Staples is looking to get some buzz building up for his fifth studio album and comes through with a new entertaining visual to get people a-talking.

In his latest visuals to “Magic,” Vince Staples finds himself at a convenience store to pick up a bag of ice before telling the story of how he got jumped at a house party by some dudes who obviously had it out for him. Least they didn’t use any deadly weapons.

From the West to the South, Gucci Mane shows us what a morning in his household is like and in his clip to “Publicity Stunt” it seemingly involves being ridiculously iced out even when doing everyday chores.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Juice WRLD, Keith Sweat featuring Raheem DeVaughn, and more.

VINCE STAPLES – “MAGIC”

GUCCI MANE – “PUBLICITY STUNT”

KEITH SWEAT FT. RAHEEM DEVAUGHN – “CAN’T NOBODY”

JUICE WRLD – “CIGARETTES”

SLIM THUG – “DRIFTING”

SHOOTA93 FT. CONWAY THE MACHINE – “JOHN HENRY”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “V-MAN”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “BEAT THE STREETS”

MORAY FT. CORDAE – “STILL HERE”

PESO PESO & RICH BABY – “FOREVER ACTIVE”