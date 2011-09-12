J. Cole Breaks Leg, Reschedules Tour Dates

J. Cole Breaks His Leg

J. Cole is suffering a minor setback for his first ever headlining tour, now that the Roc Nation rapper has suffered a leg injury.

As previously reported, Cole was set to kick off his Cole World…World Tour August 23rd in Vancouver, Canada.

Now concert promoters Live Nation confirm that he’s broken his leg and will have to reschedule a series of dates.

According to Florida’s Broward New Times, the rapper was scheduled to perform Sunday September 11 but was forced to cancel.

They later received a statement from Live Nation that read,

“Unfortunately, J. COLE, broke his leg last night so his Florida shows have all been postponed. This includes Sunday, September 11th at Revolution Live in Ft. Lauderdale. Revolution will honor all current tickets for the new date being scheduled in October. Those requesting refunds for tickets purchased should do so at point of sale.”

No word on what other days might be rescheduled.

Check out J. Cole’s Cole World tour dates below.