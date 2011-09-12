J. Cole Breaks Leg, Reschedules Tour Dates

J. Cole Breaks His Leg
J. Cole is suffering a minor setback for his first ever headlining tour, now that the Roc Nation rapper has suffered a leg injury.
As previously reported, Cole was set to kick off his Cole World…World Tour August 23rd in Vancouver, Canada.
Now concert promoters Live Nation confirm that he’s broken his leg and will have to reschedule a series of dates.
According to Florida’s Broward New Times, the rapper was scheduled to perform Sunday September 11 but was forced to cancel.
They later received a statement from Live Nation that read,
“Unfortunately, J. COLE, broke his leg last night so his Florida shows have all been postponed. This includes Sunday, September 11th at Revolution Live in Ft. Lauderdale. Revolution will honor all current tickets for the new date being scheduled in October. Those requesting refunds for tickets purchased should do so at point of sale.”
No word on what other days might be rescheduled.
Check out J. Cole’s Cole World tour dates below.
|COLE WORLD…WORLD TOUR
|August 23rd
|Vancouver, BC (Vogue)
|August 25th
|Edmonton, AB (Edmonton Events Centre)
|August 27th
|Calgary, AB (Flames Central)
|August 30th
|Saskatoon, SK (Odeon Theatre)
|August 31st
|Winnipeg, MB (Garrick Center)
|September 3rd
|Toronto, ON (Sound Academy)
|September 6th
|London, ON (Music Hall London)
|September 7th
|Montreal, QC (Club Soda)
|September 10th
|Orlando, FL (The Beacham Theatre)
|September 11th
|Miami, FL (Revolutions)
|September 14th
|Houston, TX (Warehouse Live)
|September 15th
|New Orleans, LA (House of Blues)
|September 16th
|Dallas, TX (Southside Music Hall)
|September 17th
|Austin, TX (Emos)
|September 19th
|Denver, CO (The Ogden)
|September 20th
|Albuquerque, NM (Sunshine Theater)
|September 21st
|Phoenix, AZ (The Venue)
|September 22nd
|Los Angeles, CA (Club Nokia)
|September 23rd
|San Francisco, CA (Regency)
|September 29th
|Winston Salem, NC (Winston Salem State University)
|October 2nd
|Atlanta, GA (Tabernacle)
|October 4th
|Cleveland, OH (House of Blues)
|October 6th
|Kalamazoo, MI (Kalamazoo State Theatre)
|October 7th
|Detroit, MI (Royal Oak)
|October 8th
|Milwaukee, WI (The Rave)
|October 9th
|Chicago, IL (House of Blues)
|October 12th
|Philadelphia, PA (Electric Factory)
|October 13th
|Charlotte, NC (Fillmore)
|October 14th
|Norfolk, VA (Old Dominion University)
|October 15th
|Elizabeth City, NC (Elizabeth City State University)
|October 16th
|Myrtle Beach, SC (House of Blues)
|October 19th
|Washington, DC (Fillmore)
|October 20th
|Baltimore, MD (Sound Stage)
|October 21st
|Albany, NY (Armory)
|October 22nd
|Worcester, MA (Palladium)
|October 23rd
|Providence, RI (Lupo’s)
|October 25th
|New York, NY (Best Buy Theatre)
|October 31st
|Liverpool, UK (Echo Arena/TinieTempah UK Arena Tour)
|November 1st
|New Castle, UK (Metro Radio Arena/TinieTempah UK Arena Tour)
|November 2nd
|Glasgow, UK (SECC/TinieTempah UK Arena Tour)
|November 4th
|London, UK (O2 Arena/TinieTempah UK Arena Tour)
|November 5th
|Bournemouth, UK (BIC/TinieTempah UK Arena Tour)
|November 6th
|Birmingham, UK (LG Arena/TinieTempah UK Arena Tour)
|November 7th
|Manchester, UK (MEN Arena/Tinie Tempah UK Arena Tour)
|November 8th
|Cardiff, UK (Motorpoint Arena/ Tinie Tempah UK Arena Tour)
|November 11th
|London, UK (Electric Ballroom)
|November 12th
|Birmingham, UK (Institute)
|November 13th
|Cardiff, UK (Solus)
|November 14th
|South Hampton, UK (University)
|November 17th
|Glasgow, UK (ABC)
|November 18th
|Liverpool, UK (Academy)
|November 19th
|Sheffield, UK (Academy)
|November 20th
|Manchester, UK (Academy 2)
|November 22nd
|Cambridge, UK (Junction)
|November 24th
|Bristol, UK (Academy)
|November 26th
|Norway (Waterfront / UEA)
|November 30th
|Brussels, Belgium (VK*)
|December 1st
|Amsterdam, Holland (Melkweg)
|December 2nd
|Germany (TBD)
|December 3rd
|Copenhagen, Denmark (VEGA)
|December 4th
|Malmo, Sweden (Babel)
|December 6th
|Gothenburg, Sweden (Parken)
|December 7th
|Stockholm, Sweden (Nalen)
|December 8th
|Oslo, Norway (Rockefeller)
|December 10th
|Berlin, Germany (TBD)
|December 12th
|Paris, France (La Cigale)