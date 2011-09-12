Eminem’s Chrysler Commercial Wins Daytime Emmy

Eminem, Chrysler Win Creative Arts Emmy

Congratulations are in order for Eminem, whose Chrysler 200 commercial, which debuted during this year’s NFL Super Bowl, was awarded a Creative Arts Emmy on Saturday.

According to the Detroit News:

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences was also smitten and rewarded the agency that made the TV spot, which debuted during this year’s Super Bowl, with a Creative Arts Emmy Saturday. “We were very surprised,” said Aaron Allen, a creative director from Wieden + Kennedy, after the win. The Portland and New York based ad agency made the Chrysler 200 commercial, which competed against spots from Conan O’Brien for American Express and Nissan’s environmentally friendly polar bear. “We really wanted to win but wondered if humor would win instead.” Titled “Born of Fire,” the commercial featured Eminem driving around Detroit in one of the cars as his song “Lose Yourself” played and a narrator talked about Chrysler and the Motor City knowing about hard work, conviction and luxury cars.

The Creative Arts Emmys airs on Saturday, September 17 at 8 pm on the ReelzChannel.