Warner Bros. Pushing Back ‘The Flash’ & ‘Aquaman 2’ Premiere Dates

Just when it seemed like the DC cinematic universe was gaining a bit of momentum with the success of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the highly anticipated sequel to Aquaman and The Flash have been pushed back to 2023.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. has decided to move The Flash from its original November 4, 2022 release date to June 23, 2023 and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom to March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022. But that’s not all, also getting caught up in the shuffle is The Rock’s DCEU debut in Black Adam which has been pushed back three months to October 21st, 2022 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods which will actually be pushed up a few months and hit theaters on December 12, 2022 as opposed to June 2, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to bring ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ to audiences as a Christmas gift this year,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution. “Families of all ages will really enjoy it.”

With all the pushbacks you knew at least one film had to get pushed up a bit and with the surprising success of Shazam! in 2019, it would make sense that the sequel would see a Holiday 2022 release.

While we’re sad to see Aquaman and The Flash pushed back like this, we hope the movie studios use the time to add more surprises and guest cameos to each film. With word that both Michael Keaton’s Batman and Ben Affleck’s Batman will both be appearing in The Flash, maybe they’ll be able to work in Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader somehow as well and get some Spider-Man: No Way Home flavor going on or something. Just sayin.’

But Warner Bros. superhero movies aren’t the only films getting shuffled around.

“In non-superhero release moves, Timothee Chalamet’s turn as chocolatier Willy Wonka in the origin story “Wonka” is being pushed back several months from March 17, 2023, to Dec. 15, 2023. Finally, the shark disaster movie “Meg 2: The Trench,” starring Jason Statham, swims into theaters on Aug. 4, 2023.”

Yeah, we’re good with those other pushbacks. No shots.