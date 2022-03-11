Cardi B Pulls Out of ‘Assisted Living’ Movie, Paramount Players Forced To Halt Production

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you were looking forward to seeing Cardi B back on the big screen again, you’re going to have to wait a tad bit longer.

Cardi B has pulled out Paramount Players comedy Assisted Living, leading to the studio pulling the plug on the $30 million project, Deadline exclusively reports. The film was just weeks away from beginning production before the other cast members and crew were informed the film had “temporarily been scratched.”

Assisted Living produced by Temple Hill that was supposed to be directed by Thembi Banks, the Bronx native would have been showing off her comedic chops. She plays “a low-level criminal on the run when she’s wrongly accused of a crime in the film. She has to stay free long enough to prove her innocence and holes up at her grandmother’s retirement home. She fits in with the help of some old-lady prosthetics,” per Deadline.

The website states that Cardi B pulled out of the film because she was “overextended.” The website also claims the “Bodak Yellow” rapper could face legal action, as that usually happens when stars pull out of movies at the last minute. BUT, a source close to the matter revealed to Deadline that the hope is production on the film could begin sometime later in the year.

Cardi B has flexed her acting chops in the films Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez, and has a brief role in the latest installment in the Fast & Furious movie franchise.

Photo: Jose Devillegas / Getty