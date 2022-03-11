Lil Durk “Golden Child,” Papoose ft. Method Man “Heat 7” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

At the stroke of midnight Lil Dirk dropped his latest album, 7220 and while fans have been praising his seventh studio album for all of its flavor, he also dropped a visual to accompany the release that seems to have gotten lost in the mix.

Coming through with some visuals to “Golden Child,” Lil Durk takes it back to the trap house where his homies break up that work, roll some dice and burn some chronic before Durk heads to the garage to kick it on his sports car.

Back in New York, Papoose and Method Man link up to drop rugged bars for the OG Hip-Hoppers and in their clip to “Heat 7” get down in some smoke filled hallways and rooms with CGI goats running through the scene.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kxng Crooked and Joell Ortiz, Dave East featuring Trae Tha Truth, and more.

LIL DURK – “GOLDEN CHILD”

PAPOOSE FT. METHOD MAN – “HEAT 7”

KXNG CROOKED & JOELL ORTIZ – “SMOKE”

DAVE EAST FT. TRAE THA TRUTH – “CRASH OUT”

METHOD MAN FT. RJ PAYNE – “BUTTERFLY EFFECT”

DALLAS P & ERICA BANKS – “SQUIRT”

FREDO BANG – “FEDERAL RAID”

YUNG FLAG – “WALKED IN”

SAINT JHN – “THE BEST PART OF LIFE”