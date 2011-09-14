Common Says Erykah Badu Dumped Him Over The Phone



Common Says Erykah Badu Broke His Heart

Rapper Common is dishing on personal parts of his life including details of his two year relationship with Erykah Badu.

The Chi-town emcee recently taped an episode of The Wendy Williams show where he revealed that the seductive songstress broke his heart when she ended their relationship.

The rapper who recently released his “One Day, It’ll All Make Sense” autobiography, tells Williams that he got a phone call from the woman he dated from 2000-2002 saying it was over.

“She handed it to me. I was in my hotel room on tour and …she called me and was like, ‘Hey, I don’t wanna be in this relationship no more. I’m liking somebody else. That was my first love and my first heartbreak.”

He also adds however that he and Badu are still friends and there are no hard feelings.

“It taught me a lot of things, and when it happened I kinda really got into myself and really learned about myself and I was able to move on, and now me and E is real cool.”

Badu previously dated and had her first child with Outkast’s Andre 3000 before having a child with rapper the D.O.C. in 2004, and a third childwith rapper Jay Electronica in 2009.

Before leaving the show Common also made mention of his most recent old flame Serena Williams saying, “We’re just friends now.”