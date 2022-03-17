Latto ft. 21 Savage “Wheelie,” Yung Bleu ft. Ne-Yo “Walk Through The Fire” & More | Daily Visuals 3.17.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Seems like just yesterday 21 Savage was on the verge of getting deported thanks to a Trump administration that was obsessed with deporting people of color, but luckily the ATLien from across the pond remains in the U.S. and continues to do his thing.

Lending his talents to Latto for her visuals to “Wheelie,” 21 and the artist formerly known as Mulatto kick it on the streets where cyclists pop wheelies and a marching band accompanies them through the block. Everyone needs their own theme music when they strolling around, right?

On the R&B tip, Ne-Yo comes out of retirement to link up with Yung Bleu for his clip to “Walk Through The Fire” where Ne-Yo plays a detective trying to figure out why Yung’s crib went up in flames. Ne-Yo really looked the part too with his hat and glasses and sh*t.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NBA YoungBoy, Key Glock, and more.

LATTO FT. 21 SAVAGE – “WHEELIE”

YUNG BLEU FT. NE-YO – “WALK THROUGH THE FIRE”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “HOLY”

KEY GLOCK – “PLAY FOR KEEPS”

ZAHSOSAA – “STRIPPER ANTHEM”

MOOSKI – “COUNTING TIME”

BIG FLOCK – “STUPID SH*T”