J. Cole Releasing “Mr. Nice Watch” Jay-Z Collaboration Today

J.Cole, Jay-Z Collab Hits Net Today

In anticipation of his highly anticipated Roc Nation debut, J. Cole will be releasing his collaboration with Jay-Z, “Mr. Nice Watch” later today according to the Fayetteville rapper’s Twitter account.

Earlier this morning, the North Carolina new jack took to Twitter to announce “Mr. Nice Watch. Tomorrow. Cole World.”

The track, produced by Cole, features a verse from Jigga many thought would never materialize as it was once in question whether the Roc Nation HNIC would even appear on the album.

J. Cole’s Cold World: The Sideline Story is set to his shelves September 27, and features collabos with Missy Elliott (“Nobody’s Perfect”), Trey Songz (“Can’t Get Enough”) and Drake (“In The Morning”).