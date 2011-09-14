CLOSE
Home > Common

Common Book Signing At Barnes & Noble [Video]

Leave a comment

Common “One Day It’ll All Make Sense” Book Signing At Barnes & Noble

Common held a book signing yesterday for his autobiography One Day It’ll All Make Sense at the Barnes & Noble in downtown Manhattan.

Sway from MTV hosted the event and allowed Common a chance to answer a few questions about the autobiography.

One Day It’l All Make Sense is in stores now. Watch video from the book signing below. Spotted at RR.

Watch More New Videos Here

Common , Common book

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close