Common Book Signing At Barnes & Noble [Video]

Common “One Day It’ll All Make Sense” Book Signing At Barnes & Noble

Common held a book signing yesterday for his autobiography One Day It’ll All Make Sense at the Barnes & Noble in downtown Manhattan.

Sway from MTV hosted the event and allowed Common a chance to answer a few questions about the autobiography.

One Day It’l All Make Sense is in stores now. Watch video from the book signing below. Spotted at RR.

Watch More New Videos Here