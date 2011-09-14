Common Book Signing At Barnes & Noble [Video]

Common “One Day It’ll All Make Sense” Book Signing At Barnes & Noble
Common held a book signing yesterday for his autobiography One Day It’ll All Make Sense at the Barnes & Noble in downtown Manhattan.
Sway from MTV hosted the event and allowed Common a chance to answer a few questions about the autobiography.
One Day It’l All Make Sense is in stores now. Watch video from the book signing below. Spotted at RR.
Watch More New Videos Here
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE