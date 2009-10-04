Lil Wanye Tapped By Rock Band Weezer For New Album

Lil Wayne has collaborated with everyone from Baby to Chris Breezy to Babyface (cause Wayne can’t stay away from guys named Baby) and just when you think there’s no one else to work with, Lil Wayne links up with rock band Weezer.

Weezy and Weezer teamed up for “Can’t Stop Partying,” a track off their new album, Raditude due out Oct. 27. I guess music makes the bourgeoisie and the rebels come together and so does partying.

Can you imagine what it was like in the studio (if they were in the studio together)? Destroyed sweaters and lollipops strewn about the studio. Maybe Wayne had to suffer through lead singer Rivers Cuomo trying to freestyle and maybe the guys of Weezer had to sit through Wayne playing the guitar.

No Weezy won’t be playing guitar with Weezer in case you were wondering. Instead he will be rhyming on the party joint.

“Weezer is always trying something new. So I reached out to some friends of mine in different genres: Jermaine Dupri, for example, king of R&B, I wrote a song with him called ‘Can’t Stop Partying.’ It was a real challenge for me, taking his ideas, which are very slick, R&B party [ideas], and giving it some kind of edge, some darkness, making it work with rock, making it work with Weezer.” “Not only that, but we got Lil Wayne to come in and do a rap on it. Any other rapper would’ve just done, ‘Yay, we’re partying! Let’s drink and have fun,’ but he gave it the edge I was looking for. You can hear in his voice, it sounds so dark, like he was gonna get shot or something when he walks out of the studio.” -Rivers Cuomo, MTV News

Nice touch at the end there Rivers.

