Denzel Curry ft. T-Pain “Troubles,” Leikeli47 “LL Cool J” & More | Daily Visuals 3.22.22

Denzel Curry and T-Pain put on for the club and Leikeli47 has her girl squad handle her business. Today's Daily Visuals.

2019 Adult Swim Fest

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

As T-Pain continues to get back into the limelight he once basked in at the height of the Auto-Tune craze which he Godfathered back in the early 00’s, Teddy keeps poppin’ up in features when you least expect him and today is no exception.

Lending his talents to Denzel Curry for the visuals to “Troubles,” T-Pain and DC go back-and-forth from black-and-white cinematography in a night club to colorful settings in various situations that find the men pondering life and their situations. Pretty cool video.

Speaking of black-and-white visuals, Leikeli47 goes that very route for her clip to “LL Cool J” in which a few different women pose up a storm and bust all kinds of moves to the beat.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from C.M.L., Jada Kingdom, and more.

DENZEL CURRY FT. T-PAIN – “TROUBLES”

LEIKELI47 – “LL COOL J”

C.M.L. – “PLAN JUST LANDED”

JADA KINGDOM – “DICKMATIZED”

LIL POPPA FT. JDOT BREEZY – “THE WIRE”

SHAD DA GOD – “MOTION”

88GLAM – “ZIPLOC”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “MINE”

 

